Monday, May 11, 2020

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball’s coronavirus testing show that just 0.7% of about 5,600 MLB employees came up positive for antibodies to COVID-19.

Sixty people tested positive in the raw data, and adjustments were made for false positives and false negatives. One of the study’s leaders says the survey had a 0.5% false positive rate and demonstrates MLB employees have been less affected than their surrounding communities have been.