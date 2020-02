Kyle Busch has had a victory lane party at every NASCAR track from Darlington to Dover. He has even celebrated at Daytona, with a 2008 summer race victory on his resume. But he is 0 for 14 at the Daytona 5004.

Winning the biggest race in NASCAR remains a goal for Busch. He already has two NASCAR Cup Series championships and more than 200 NASCAR victories. But he would very much like to win Sunday's race to add to his bucket list.