Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Undated--Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy acceptance speech has inspired people to give to a charity in his Ohio hometown. A Facebook effort has led to more than $150,000 in donations to a food pantry in Athens in southeast Ohio.

Organizers say donations really took off when people from Louisiana started giving. When the LSU quarterback accepted the award as college football's best player, he talked about the hard times he saw in his hometown.