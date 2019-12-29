Burrow throws 7 TDs, LSU routs Oklahoma 63-28

Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal. The unbeaten Tigers now head to the national football championship game against either No. 3 Clemson.

They are certainly clicking on all cylinders, having dismantled the Sooners with a first half for the ages. Burrow tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven TDs — all before halftime. Justin Jefferson had four TD catches.