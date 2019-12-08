Burrow, No. 1 LSU vs. Hurts, No. 4 Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

The Peach Bowl semifinal game will match the team that vanquished Alabama vs. the quarterback who left the Crimson Tide. The College Football Playoff selection committee announced the pairings Sunday, with the only drama surrounding which team would be the top seed: LSU or Ohio State. The Tigers got the nod after its impressive 37-10 victory over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Now, after beating the Bulldogs in Atlanta, LSU will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tigers will face Jalen Hurts and the Sooners, who claimed the fourth seed afger winning the Big 12 championship.