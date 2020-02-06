Burch officially inks NLI

The University of South Carolina football program has announced the signing of Jordan Burch to a national letter of intent.

JORDAN BURCH

Defensive Line 6-5 265

Columbia, S.C.

(Hammond School)

Local product who starred at Hammond School in Columbia... dominant force on both sides of the ball... helped the Skyhawks to their third-straight SCISA 3A title in 2019 with a 12-2 record... was a 2019 USA TODAY and MaxPreps preseason All-American... selected as a game captain in the 2020 Under Armour All-America game... named the top player (Alpha Dog) at the Elite Under Armour Camp in 2019... coached by former South Carolina quarterback Erik Kimrey... also plays basketball... considered the best prospect in the Palmetto State, the No. 2-ranked strongside defensive end in the country and No. 17 overall by Rivals... ranked as the No. 1 player in South Carolina, the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country and No. 8 overall in the 247Sports Composite... considered the No. 4 player in the country in the ESPN300... is the highest ranked recruit signed by South Carolina since Jadeveon Clowney was the No. 1 player overall in 2011.

University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp released the following statement tonight following the receipt of Jordan Burch's National Letter of Intent:

"It's a great way to close out our 2020 signing class with Jordan Burch deciding to stay home and play for the University of South Carolina. He is a wonderful person and I'm excited that he will be part of the Gamecock family. We really appreciate his mother, Henri, trusting us and sending her son to the in-state school. Jordan is an explosive athlete, extremely smart and versatile player who can do a lot of things on the football field and I can't wait to coach him."