Bulls fire Forman, announce Karnisovas hire, reassign Paxson

Monday, April 13, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls fired general manager Gar Forman while officially hiring Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations and moving John Paxson into an advisory role.

The Bulls handed the keys to the 48-year-old Karnisovas last week, hoping he can spark a struggling franchise. Paxson is moving into a background role after nearly two decades as the top basketball decision-maker. He took over as general manager for Jerry Krause in 2003 and was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in May 2009.