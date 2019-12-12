Bulldogs place two on SEC All-Freshman team

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

ATHENS, Ga – Two Georgia football players have been selected for the Coaches Freshman All-Southeastern Conference Team, according to a league announcement Thursday morning.

Wide receiver George Pickens and defensive tackle Travon Walker were both named to the team. Pickens tallied 37 receptions for 552 yards and seven touchdowns, including one in each of the Bulldogs’ final three games. On the defensive front, Walker notched 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, including a division-clinching takedown of Auburn quarterback and SEC Freshman of the Year Bo Nix.

Pickens and Walker’s accolades continue a strong awards week for the Bulldogs. On Tuesday, nine Bulldogs were named to the Coaches and Associated Press All-SEC teams, with junior left tackle Andrew Thomas and senior place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship earning First Team honors from both groups. On Wednesday, Thomas received the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, while Blankenship was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

