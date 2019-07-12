Bulldogs Hardman and Holyfield host football camp in North Augusta

Friday, July 12, 2019

North Augusta, SC--It's not that often we have Dawgs invade Gamecock territory. That was the case Friday thought as former Georgia Bulldogs Elijah Holyfield and Mecole Hardman were at North Augusta for a football camp.

About a hundred plus kids were on hand for a few hours of instruction from guys who've just been there and done that at a high level. From footwork to techniques, Holyfield and Hardman are two pretty good guys to teach the kids. They're also two guys who understand how important it is to give back. For Hardman, he was a second round pick by Kansas City and is more than ready for the NFL challenges.

"The speed of the game is faster, the playbook is thicker. That's the main obstacles you go over when you get into the league. The main thing is it's football. You're out there catching the ball, running routes and trying to have fun" said Mecole Hardman

For Holyfield, he was just in North Augusta a couple of weeks ago, at a GreenJacket game. He's trying to make the roster of the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. Friday though, all about the kids and giving them a few pointers to get ahead in the future.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved