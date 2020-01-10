Bulldogs’ Game Time Changed

ATHENS — Due to the forecast of severe weather conditions, Georgia’s basketball game at Auburn on Saturday has been moved to a noon ET tip time, Auburn announced on Friday. The original game time was 6:00 p.m. ET.

Georgia will still hold its Friday media session as scheduled, with players Jordan Harris and Donnell Gresham, Jr., available at approximately 2:40 and head coach Tom Crean to follow. Those interviews will be held in the Taylor Room on the second floor of the Coliseum Practice Facility.