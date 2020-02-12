Bulldogs Fall to Gamecocks, 75-59

ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs were defeated by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 75-59, on Wednesday night in Stegeman Coliseum.

Freshman Anthony Edwards paced the Bulldogs in scoring for the 15th time this season. His 16 points marked the 21st double-digit scoring performance of his career. Senior Jordan Harris joined Edwards in double-figures, tallying 10.

"It's part of the process,” Georgia Head Coach Tom Crean said. “It's part of getting it where it needs to be. It's not about singling out anyone individually. We didn't have a guy who was going to set the tone tonight. It has to be collective, just like leadership has to be... It's the same thing with the toughness level. It has to be collective, and it just wasn't."

South Carolina jumped out to an early double-digit advantage, 13-2, with 13:53 to play. Junior Rayshaun Hammonds scored Georgia’s first field goal of the night after seven minutes of play.

Georgia struggled to score in the first half as South Carolina continued to extend its lead to 15 around the halfway mark. Despite the Gamecocks grabbing a 20-point advantage, sophomore Tye Fagan sparked the Bulldogs with back-to-back baskets.

Georgia tallied a majority of its first half points in the final ten minutes with baskets from Fagan, Edwards, Harris and graduate transfer Donnell Gresham Jr. The Bulldogs ended the half going 5-for-8 to head into the locker room trailing, 38-20.

A 6-0 Georgia run capped by a layup from Harris with 12:22 to play in the second half brought the Bulldogs within 16 of the Gamecocks.

Shortly following, Gresham Jr. drained a three-point shot despite being fouled. Gresham Jr. completed the four-point play to bring the Bulldogs with 14, but they were unable to cut into the gap further.

Despite a shot from behind the arc from Crump bringing Georgia within 18 of the the Gamecocks in the closing minutes, the Bulldogs were not able to overcome the deficit, falling 75-59.

Up next, Georgia travels to College Station for an SEC rematch with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3:30 p.m. The matchup will be televised on SEC Network. The Bulldogs return to Stegeman Coliseum next Wednesday, Feb. 19, to host the Auburn Tigers at 7 p.m. This contest will be aired on ESPN2.