Bucs keeping defense together, re-sign Suh for $8 million

Thursday, March 26, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to re-assemble pieces to help Tom Brady be successful with his new team. One of the club's top priorities in free agency is keeping an improved defense together.

Re-signing tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $8 million contract ensures the entire front seven will remain intact for next season. The move comes on the heels on placing the franchise tag on NFL sacks leader Shaquil Barrett, re-signing linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, and luring Brady from New England with $50 million guaranteed and the chance to join some dynamic young offensive playmakers.