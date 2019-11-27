Bucks beat Hawks 111-102 in Middleton's return

Wednesday, Nov,. 27, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 16 points in his return from injury, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-102 on Wednesday night for their ninth consecutive victory.

Middleton, who had been out since Nov. 10 with a thigh contusion, didn't start and played 20 minutes.

Antetokounmpo followed his season-high 50 points on Monday by notching his 18th consecutive double-double. The reigning MVP's streak of double-doubles is the longest to begin a season since Bill Walton opened with 34 straight in 1976-77.

Antetokounmpo was 3 for 11 from the free throw line for the Eastern

Conference leaders, on their longest winning streak since winning 10 straight in 1985-86.

Former Bucks forward Jabari Parker scored a season-high 33 points for the Hawks and added 14 rebounds. Trae Young scored 29 points as Atlanta (4-14) dropped its eighth straight.

Parker scoring the Hawks' first eight points on their way to a 17-15 lead. Then Milwaukee scored 18 straight, getting seven from Middleton, to jump to a 33-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks battled back in the second period, behind Parker's 15 points and Young's 14. By the time Young drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer going into halftime, they had shaved the Bucks' lead to 60-59.

The Hawks took an 82-81 lead into the fourth, but Antetokounmpo sparked the crowd by scoring over Parker on a drive to the hoop and drawing Parker's fourth foul. Robin Lopez tipped in Antetokounmpo's missed free throw, giving Milwaukee an 87-84 lead with just over 10 minutes left.

The game stayed tight until Middleton hit a 3-point basket with just under 4 minutes left to put Milwaukee up, 102-93.

