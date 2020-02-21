Bryson DeChambeau birdies his way to 1-shot lead in Mexico

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau led a parade of birdies Friday in the Mexico Championship. DeChambeau had nine of them in his round of 8-under 63. That gives him a one-shot lead over Erik van Rooyen and Patrick Reed going into the weekend.

DeChambeau was so hot that during one stretch, he made seven birdies in eight holes. He wasn't alone. Van Rooyen also nine birdies and tied the course record at 62. Reed made five birdies on the back nine for a 63. Rory McIlroy wasn't so fortunate. He had to settle for a 69 and was three back.