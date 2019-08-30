Bryant set for tryout as Falcons make roster decisions

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- The Atlanta Falcons are bringing in Matt Bryant for a tryout Friday, turning to their kicker of the last 10 years to address a big concern during the preseason.

The Falcons parted with the 44-year-old Bryant during the offseason in a cost-cutting move and turned the kicking job over to Giorgio Tavecchio, who was perfect on five field-goal attempts and eight extra points while filling in for the injured Bryant in 2018.

But Tavecchio struggled during the preseason, prompting the Falcons to sign Blair Walsh. Both kicked in Thursday night's final preseason game at Jacksonville: Tavecchio missed his only field goal try from 53 yards, while Walsh connected from 46 yards but had another attempt blocked.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff says Bryant would be at the team's training facility for an afternoon workout amid speculation that a deal is all but done. Dimitroff says the team needs "to see where he is, you know, what type of shape he's in right now."

