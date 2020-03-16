Browns place tender on Kareem Hunt, near deal with TE Hooper

Monday, March 16, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns opened a unique free agency period by placing a second-round tender on running back Kareem Hunt. He played eight games last season after returning from an NFL suspension. Hunt's a restricted free agent and can negotiate with other teams. If he reaches a contract agreement elsewhere, the Browns can match any offer. If the Browns decide not to match it, they would receive a second-round draft pick.

The Browns are also working on a contract with two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper, a person familiar with the talks told the AP. He played for Atlanta.