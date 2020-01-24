Browns' Kareem Hunt cited for speeding, marijuana in car

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for speeding this week, and police say they found small amounts of marijuana in his car. He was pulled over in Rocky River, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon. An incident report said after Hunt was stopped, officers smelled marijuana and searched his car. The team says it is aware of what happened.

Hunt was suspended eight games last season by the NFL. Cleveland signed him to a one-year contract last February, two months after he was released by Kansas City. The Chiefs cut him shortly after a video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel.