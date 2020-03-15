Brooks Koepka says he won't be joining Premier Golf League

UNDATED (AP) -- Brooks Koepka is the latest big star to say no to the Premier Golf League. The four-time major champion tells The Associated Press that he is out of the proposed league and sticking with the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy also has said he has no interest in the proposed league promising guaranteed money and a team concept of 18 tournaments. That means two of the top players from the world ranking won't be joining, a big setback to the Premier Golf League. Koepka says he has a hard time believing elite golf should be about only 48 players.