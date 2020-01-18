Brock's Career Day Guides USC Aiken To Win

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. - Faison Brock poured in a career-high 43 points as the University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team earned a 104-91 win at Young Harris Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 12-6 on the year and 8-0 in league play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Brock's 43 points, which marked the second-most points by a USC Aiken student-athlete in the program's Division II history. Xzavier Barmore contributed 21 points and six assists while Dhieu Deing chipped in 14 markers in the win.

Barmore totaled five steals while Brock added four.

Leading 17-16, Damontez Oliver and Barmore connected on back-to-back shots. Moments, later, Brock took a pass from Oliver for a bucket. Barmore's three-ball capped a 9-0 spurt.

The Pacers continued holding the Mountain Lions at bay in the first half and maintained a 44-40 advantage at the break. Highlighting the close of the first half was Barmore's pass off the backboard to Shaquan Jules for a one-handed jam.

YHC trimmed the margin to three at 48-45, but Brock's two free throws gave the visitors some breathing room. Deing's three-ball off a pass from Oliver pushed the lead to 10 at 61-51 with 16:01 to go.

Up by 10 at 69-59, Donaven Hairston found Brock for a lay-up. After a Barmore rebound, he found Brock for a jumper and a 14-point advantage. The Mountain Lions closed the gap to six at 84-78, but Vanderslice's team would embark on a 9-2 spurt for a 93-80 lead with 3:43 to play in the game.

The Mountain Lions cut it to eight points, but could get no closer the rest of the way.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 31-of-55 from the floor (56.4 percent). The team nailed 36-of-46 from the charity stripe (78.3 percent). It marked the third-most free throws USC Aiken has hit in school history. The 46 attempts marked the ninth-most attempts in the program's record book.

Vanderslice's squad dished out 21 assists in the game and outscored the home team 41-31 on the break. The team tallied 17 steals and had 28 points off turnovers. The 17 steals marked the seventh-most thefts in a single game in school history.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they host UNC Pembroke at 7:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.