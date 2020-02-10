Brock Picks Up Second Player of the Week Honor

AUGUSTA, Ga. - University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball standout Faison Brock has been named the PBC Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.

Brock, a senior from Raleigh, N.C., guided the Pacers to a 2-0 week.

He netted 32 points and 14 rebounds in the come-from-behind victory at Francis Marion. Brock hit 11-of-20 from the floor and nine-of-11 from the charity stripe in the win.

At Georgia Southwestern, he posted 18 points and eight boards.

Brock hit 54.3 percent of his shots from the floor on the week and connected on 78.6 percent of his free throws in the victories.