British Open returns to Troon as Trump-owned Turnberry waits

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Undated--The British Open is returning to Royal Troon in Scotland for the 10th time in 2023. It commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the first Open held on the Ayrshire coast of Scotland.

Troon is most famous for the last Open played there in 2016. Henrik Stenson shot 63 in the final round to win a memorable duel against Phil Mickelson and set a scoring record. As for Turnberry? The course owned by President Donald Trump will have to wait. The R&A says Turnberry is still on the rotation, but it worries about its limited infrastructure that leads to smaller crowds.