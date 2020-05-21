Briscoe's heartbreaking week ends with Xfinity victory

Thursday, May 21, 2020

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Briscoe capped a heartbreaking week by winning the Xfinity Series' return to action at Darlington Raceway. Briscoe and wife Marissa were expecting a baby, but had a miscarriage that the driver learned about while in the infield awaiting this race's original start Tuesday.

Briscoe said he was in tears at times during Thursday's run and dedicated the victory to his wife. He said it was the biggest day of his life after the toughest day of his life. Briscoe held off Kyle Busch over the final laps for his fourth career victory.