Brian Thomas steps down as North Augusta football coach

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

North Augusta, SC--After six years at the helm, North Augusta football coach Brian Thomas has stepped down.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off their worst year under Thomas, a season in which they went five and six and lost in the first round of the state playoffs.

Prior to that, they did have a pair of 10 win seasons and went deep into states.

Thomas was hired in the spring of 2014 and finishes his tenure at North Augusta with a 50-24 record.

