Brian Jordan talks Braves and his foundation while in North Augusta

Thursday, July 18, 2019

North Augusta, SC--Brian Jordan has been a fixture in and around the Braves for quite some time. What many don't realize, he has a foundation that raises money for kids and literacy.

Jordan was on hand at the GreenJacket game Wednesday night where his foundation was presented a check to help the foundation out. Heck, he even writes books for kids. Jordan is still involved in the TV coverage of the team and he has a pretty good pulse of what this team still needs.

"For me, I still think it's that starter with playoff experience. I know there's a lot of rumors out there, (Madison) Bumgarner will be the top choice for anybody. Outside of a starter, I think we need a closer, somebody that's going to be consistent" said Brian Jordan

He gives a lot of credit to Luke Jackson for what he's done, but also sees he keeps everyone on the edge of their seats with his performance at times.

