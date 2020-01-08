Brewers 'Counsell gets 3-year contract extension through '23

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Milwuakee, WI--Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell has been been given a three-year contract extension through 2023. Counsell was hired to replace Ron Roenicke a month into the 2015 season and has led the Brewers to consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in team history.

Milwaukee went 96-67 in 2018, beating the Chicago Cubs in a tiebreaker game for the NL Central title and tying the franchise record for wins. The Brewers reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers, then lost to Washington in last year's NL wild card game.