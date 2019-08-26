Braves win streak is snapped at 8 with loss to Colorado

Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

DENVER (AP) -- Ryan McMahon ran hard to first because he wasn't sure his line drive would get over the fence. When it bounced just over the scoreboard he settled into a home run trot and into a mob of teammates at the plate.

McMahon's hit -- a two-run homer in the ninth -- lifted Colorado to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday and ended the Rockies' four-game losing streak.

McMahon saw two fastballs from Jerry Blevins before hitting the third one just over the scoreboard in right for the second game-ending homer of his career.

"He's kind of a funky lefty, has a little crossfire and he went two fastballs to me early, which I thought was kind of weird," said McMahon, who has 18 homers this season. "I felt like it was a little too predictable for it to be a curveball next pitch. I was looking for something over the plate and put a good swing at it."

Blevins said it was poor location that gave McMahon something to hit.

"I wanted to go down and away and I left it up and in the middle," he said. "That was on me."

Nolan Arenado started the inning with a walk off Anthony Swarzak (1-2) and Blevins fanned Daniel Murphy before McMahon's homer.

"I dropped my bat and started running," McMahon said. "I didn't know right away so I wanted to make it to second base."

Jairo Diaz (5-3) blew the save in the ninth but got the win.

Monday was a makeup from the April 10th game postponed due to inclement weather and forced Atlanta to crisscross the country.

The Braves, who had their eight-game winning streak snapped, traveled to Denver on Sunday night after playing in New York, and right after the game boarded a plane for Toronto to take on the Blue Jays.

