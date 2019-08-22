Braves walk it off as they sweep the Marlins

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) -- Ronald Acuna Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, finishing off the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Freddie Freeman hit a tying homer in the eighth and the Braves sent Miami to its 12th road loss in a row, the longest streak in the majors this year.

The NL East-leading Braves went 15-4 against the Marlins this year.

Adeiny Hechavarria opened the Atlanta ninth with a double and later scored on Acuna's single off Ryne Stanek (0-3).

Freeman's 34th homer, an opposite-field drive to left, came off Stanek, who lost his first decision since being acquired from Tampa Bay.

Mark Melancon (5-2) faced four batters in the ninth to earn the win.

Braves starter Mike Soroka hasn't won a decision in seven straight starts. The 22-year-old All-Star was still hard to solve, allowing a single in the second and another in the sixth before Brian Anderson and Neil Walker singled in the seventh and both scored to make it 2-1 on Starlin Castro's double.

Soroka, tied for the second-best ERA in the majors at 2.41, allowed no walks and struck out five in seven innings.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara gave up Hechavarria's RBI single in the second, and allowed three hits overall in seven innings. He held the top four batters in Atlanta's lineup -- Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Freeman and Josh Donaldson -- to a collective 0 for 12.

Alcantara took a shutout into the eighth inning of his last start against Atlanta on Aug. 10.

