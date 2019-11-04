Braves sign Tyler Flowers and Nick Markakis

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today signed C Tyler Flowers and OF Nick Markakis to one-year contracts after declining both players’ team options for the 2020 season. The club also declined RHP Julio Teheran’s team option for 2020, declined a mutual option for OF Billy Hamilton and tendered 3B Josh Donaldson a qualifying offer.

Flowers, 33, signed a one-year, $4 million contract for 2020. The native of Roswell, Ga., hit .229 (62-for-271) with 11 home runs, 34 RBI and a .733 OPS in 85 games for the Braves last season. Flowers joined the Braves in December of 2015, signing a two-year contract. He agreed to a one-year extension with a club option for 2020 on August 28, 2018.

Markakis, 35, signed a one-year, $4 million contract for 2020. The outfielder batted .285 (118-for-414) with nine home runs, 62 RBI and a .776 OPS in 116 games for the Braves last season, his fifth with the club. He originally joined the team in 2015 after signing a four-year contract, and agreed to a one-year deal with a team option last offseason.

Donaldson, 33, hit .259 (142-for-549) with 37 home runs, 94 RBI and a .900 OPS in 155 games, while being named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove award at third base. He has 10 days to accept or reject the offer.

Teheran, 28, went 10-11 with a 3.81 ERA (74 ER/174.2 IP) in 33 starts last season. The righty spent his entire nine-year major league career with the Braves, compiling a 77-73 record with a 3.67 ERA (554 ER/1,360.0 IP) in 229 games, 226 starts.

Hamilton, 29, joined the Braves from Kansas City in August last season, and appeared in 26 games for the Braves, hitting .268 (11-for-41) with four stolen bases. Hamilton had a mutual option for the 2020 season, which he exercised.