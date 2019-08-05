Braves recall RHP Foltynewicz after Gausman goes to Reds

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Braves have recalled right-hander Mike Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett to take a spot in the starting rotation after Kevin Gausman was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds.

Foltynewicz was a 13-game winner and an All-Star for the Braves in 2018, but he struggled to regain that form after battling an injury in spring training. He was demoted to the minors on June 22 after going 2-5 with a 6.37 ERA in 11 starts.

Foltynewicz will start Tuesday night at Minnesota.

Gausman, a 28-year-old right-hander, was acquired from Baltimore at last season's trade deadline and turned in some valuable innings for the Braves as they won the NL East title. He went 5-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 10 starts.

But Gausman battled a foot injury this season and was just 3-7 with a 6.19 ERA.

