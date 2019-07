Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Milwaukee, WI--Braves pitcher Max Fried has been put on the 10-day injured list after suffering a blister in Monday's game against Milwaukee.

This is the second straight year Fried has suffered such an injury as he went five innings in last night's win over Milwaukee.

Braves have brought up Bryse Wilson, who will start Tuesday night against the Brewers.

