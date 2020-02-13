Braves pitcher Felix Hernandez says he's healthy, feels good

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Felix Hernandez’s presence is one of the early sub plots for the Atlanta Braves. Free-agent acquisition Cole Hamels, pegged No. 4 in the defending National League East Division champions’ rotation, may miss three weeks of camp with shoulder soreness.

There already had been an expected duel for the No. 5 spot between Hernandez, Sean Newcomb, Kyle Wright and recently signed Josh Tomlin. Hernandez said Thursday as the Braves worked out their pitchers and catchers that he feels really good and has no complaints.