Braves go wheeling and dealing at the trade deadline

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today announced the club acquired RHP Shane Greene from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for LHP Joey Wentz and OF Travis Demeritte.

Greene, 30, had 22 saves and a 1.18 ERA (5 ER/38.0 IP) with 43 strikeouts and 12 walks in 38 games out of the bullpen for Detroit this season, his fifth with the Tigers after they acquired him from the New York Yankees as part of a three-team trade with Arizona in December of 2014.

The 6-foot-4, 197-pound native of Clermont, FL ranked fourth in the American League with his 22 saves, while his 1.18 ERA is the second lowest in baseball to San Diego’s Kirby Yates among qualifying relievers. He owns a 0.87 WHIP (21 hits, 12 walks) this season, which is the eighth-lowest mark among qualifying relievers.

Greene finished tied for fourth in the league with 32 saves in 2018, and his 54 saves over the last two seasons is tied for the seventh most in baseball.

Originally drafted by the Yankees in the 15th round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft out of Daytona State College in Florida, Greene made his major league debut with New York in 2014. He worked mostly as a starter that season, and converted full-time to a relief role in 2017.

Greene owns a 22-27 career record with a 4.53 ERA (197 ER/391.2 IP) and 65 saves in 258 games, 33 starts. Since converting to the bullpen full-time on June 4, 2016, the righty owns a 3.77 ERA (90 ER/215.0 IP) with 64 saves in 78 chances (82%) over 221 games.

The Atlanta Braves today acquired RHP Mark Melancon from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for RHP Dan Winkler and RHP Tristan Beck.

Melancon, 34, is 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA (18 ER/46.1 IP) in 43 appearances for the Giants, with 44 strikeouts and 16 walks. He has converted his only save opportunity.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound native of Wheat Ridge, CO has induced 81 ground balls on the season, and ranks sixth among National League relievers with a ground ball rate of 61.4%. In eight appearances since the All-Star break, he is 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA (1 ER/9.2 IP) and a .125 opponents’ batting average.

Melancon has converted 183 saves over an 11-year major league career, seventh most among all active pitchers. Among qualified active relievers, his 85.1 (183-for-215) career save percentage is fifth best in the majors.

The Atlanta Braves today acquired C John Ryan Murphy from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations.

Murphy, 28, is batting .177/.250/.419 in 25 games for Arizona this season, with four home runs and seven RBI over 62 at-bats. He has thrown out 1-of-4 would-be basestealers and picked off one runner in 151.0 innings behind the plate.

A seven-year major league veteran, Murphy is a career .219 (136-for-621) batter with the Yankees (2013-15), Twins (2016) and Diamondbacks (‘17-19). He has appeared defensively in 226 games as catcher, and thrown out 29-of-102 (28%) baserunners.

A native of Bradenton, FL, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound catcher was originally selected by the New York Yankees in the second round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft out of Princeton University in Princeton, NJ. He is a career .257 batter in the minor leagues, including a .250 (31-for-124) mark in 36 games for Triple-A Reno this season.