Braves lose a pitcher's duel 2-0 to Philadelphia

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) -- Aaron Nola pitched eight innings, Jay Bruce hit a two-run double and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled Dallas Keuchel's home debut with Atlanta, beating the Braves 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Nola (7-2) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked three in his second consecutive scoreless outing. He threw a career-high 117 pitches before Hector Neris finished for his 17th save in 19 chances, striking out the side.

The second-place Phillies, winners of six of eight, trimmed the Braves' NL East lead to 4 1/2 games in front of the seventh sellout at SunTrust Park this season. Atlanta dropped two in a row for the first time since June 5-6, a span of 24 games.

Philadelphia went ahead to stay in the fourth. With two out and runners on first and second, Bruce doubled to right to give him 22 RBIs in 23 games with the Phillies.

Keuchel (1-2) allowed five hits in seven innings in his third start with the Braves. But it wasn't good enough against Nola, who has been dominant of late.

The ace right-hander has a 0.39 ERA over his last three starts. He is 9-3 with a 2.26 ERA in 15 career starts versus Atlanta.

