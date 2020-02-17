Braves extend contracts of manager Snitker, GM Anthopoulos

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves manager Brian Snitker and his coaching staff were given one-year contract extensions through the 2021 season.

Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos was extended for three years through the 2024 season and given the additional title of president of baseball operations.

The Braves have won two consecutive NL East titles under Anthopoulos and Snitker.

Anthopoulos joined the Braves following the 2017 season after two seasons as the Los Angeles Dodgers' vice president of baseball operations and six seasons as the Toronto Blue Jays' general manager.