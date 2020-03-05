Braves' d'Arnaud has smooth transition, reunion with Fasano

Thursday, March 5, 2020

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Travis d'Arnaud is enjoying a smooth transition to Atlanta, where he is expected to share starting time at catcher with Tyler Flowers. The transition has been helped by d'Arnaud's reunion with Sal Fasano, who was his minor league manager in 2011.

Fasano is now the Braves' catching instructor. Fasano says he has been impressed by d'Arnaud's ability to communicate pitchers. The Braves are hoping d'Arnaud also can add offense to the position after hitting 16 homers in 2019. The Braves signed d'Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million contract. He says he's hoping to have a healthy season.