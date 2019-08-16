Braves bolster their defense, send Camargo and Duvall to Triple A

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today signed infielder Adeiny Hechavarría to a one-year major league contract for the remainder of the 2019 season. He will wear No. 24 with Atlanta.

Hechavarría, 30, appeared in 60 games with the New York Mets this season, batting .204/.252/.359 over 142 at-bats after the club signed him in February. An eight-year major league veteran, Hechavarría has played 871 games between Toronto (2012), Miami (2013-‘17), Tampa Bay (2017-‘18), Pittsburgh (2018), the Yankees (2018) and Mets.

The 6-0, 195-pound infielder bats and throws right-handed and has appeared in 797 games at shortstop in his major league career, making additional appearances at both second base (34 games) and third base (30 games).

A native of Santiago, Cuba, Hechavarría was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010 and made his major league debut with the club in 2012. He is a career .252 (743-for-2,951) batter over 871 games.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated RHP Wes Parsons for assignment. In addition, Atlanta today recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned INF Johan Camargo and OF Adam Duvall to the Stripers.