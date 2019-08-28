Braves bats come to life in win over Toronto

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

TORONTO (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit his 36th home run and drove in a pair of runs, Matt Joyce homered and had two RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-4 on Wednesday night.

Ronald Acuña Jr. added a two-run double as the NL East-leading Braves snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Braves slugger Josh Donaldson went hitless against his former team for the second straight game. He walked twice and scored in Atlanta's three-run seventh.

Freeman leads the majors with 107 RBI, one more than Pittsburgh's Josh Bell.

Joyce is 5 for 10 over his past three games.

Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson (8-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings to win his fifth straight decision. The right-hander has not lost since June 15 against Philadelphia.

After scoring four runs in their previous three games combined, the Braves jumped out to a lead with a five-run second inning, sending nine batters to the plate against Blue Jays right-hander Jacob Waguespack.

Joyce led off with his fifth home run, Rafael Ortega hit an RBI double, Acuña doubled home two and Freeman capped the rally with a two-out RBI double.