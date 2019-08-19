Braves announce spring training schedule at new facility

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

ATLANTA – Today the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball announced their 2020 spring training schedules. The 2020 spring season will mark Atlanta’s first at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., and will feature 17 home games at the facility. Atlanta’s 33-game slate will begin on Saturday, February 22, with a home game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Braves played the finale of their 2019 spring schedule at CoolToday Park, and moved the entirety of their Florida operations to the site in April of last year. The 2020 season will mark their first full spring training at the facility, which features six full and two half practice fields, a 55,000 square-foot clubhouse, 6,200 fixed seats and 1,000 berm seats. The Braves are currently tied for the longest consecutive run of training in Florida of any team in baseball, doing so in every year since 1946.

Atlanta will host 12 different teams at CoolToday Park, including three games versus the Boston Red Sox and two games each against the Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. The Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, New York Yankees,

Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays will make one visit each to North Port.

Atlanta will conclude its spring schedule on Tuesday, March 24 at the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla. before traveling to Phoenix, Ariz. to open the 2020 regular season on Thursday, March 26 at the Arizona Diamondbacks. For the first time since SunTrust Park’s inaugural season in 2017, the Braves will not end their spring slate with exhibition games at their home park in Atlanta.