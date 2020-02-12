Braves agree to minor-league deal with RHP Josh Tomlin

The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever Josh Tomlin that includes an invitation to the big league camp. The Braves announced the deal one day before the first workout for pitchers and catchers at the team's new spring training facility in North Port, Florida.

Tomlin is a 35-year-old right-hander who adds depth to Atlanta's already deep bullpen. He returns to the Braves after making a career-high 51 appearances in 2019. Tomlin was 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA working mostly in long and middle relief, though he did have the first two saves of his 10-year career.