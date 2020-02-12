Braves' Hamels to miss start of season with sore shoulder

Atlanta Braves newly acquired starting pitcher Cole Hamels won't be ready for the start of the season. General manager Alex Anthopoulos says Hamels hurt his left shoulder while throwing a weighted ball during an offseason workout. Hamels has been shut down for three weeks.

The 36-year-old left-hander will then be evaluated to determine if he is ready to begin a throwing program. Hamels signed an $18 million, one-year deal to add experience to Atlanta's young rotation.

Hamels pitched for the Chicago Cubs last season. Due to the injury, Hamels was not present when pitchers and catchers reported to the team's new spring facility for Thursday's first workout.