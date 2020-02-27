Braves' Freeman says elbow OK, hopes to play next week

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Freddie Freeman hopes to return to the Atlanta Braves lineup next week after his surgically repaired right elbow swelled and forced him out of action a few days ago.

The four-time All-Star had three loose bodies removed from his elbow in October to address years-long pain that caused an ill-timed slump last season.

Freeman arrived at spring training saying he felt better than he had in years, but the elbow ballooned Monday after he put in a particularly long day Sunday. Freeman sent images and spoke by phone to the surgeon who operated on his elbow. The doctor assured him the swelling was not a concern.