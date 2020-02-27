Braves' Foltynewicz ready to put 2019 season behind him

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz didn't anguish for an extended period after his nightmarish start in Game 5 of the NL Division Series.

The Atlanta Braves pitcher says he quickly turned his attention to wife Brittany, son Mike and daughter Lola. In the forgettable Game 5 Foltynewicz left with a 4-0 deficit in the first inning that turned into 10-0, then a 13-1 loss.

The loss capped a roller-coaster season for him. Foltynewicz says he wants to put 2019 behind him and “really go this time."