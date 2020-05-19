Brady gathers new Bucs teammates for workout on prep field

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic —or NFL rules against players working out at team facilities — keep him from preparing for a new season with his new Tampa Bay team. Brady gathered some of his new Buccaneers teammates on a high school field for a throwing session.

Brady wore a Buccaneers helmet and an orange jersey over his shoulder pads. The informal, players-only workout lasted two hours, according to The Tampa Bay Times. Because of the pandemic, any gathering of players is notable — especially one involving Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in March.