Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he has no plans to retire. The six-time Super Bowl champion said after a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans that he doesn't want to predict the future. But he called the possibility of it being his last game, pretty unlikely.

Brady is not under contract for next season, when he will be 43. Brady completed 20 of 37 passes for 209 yards against Tennessee. It was the earliest postseason exit for Brady and the Patriots in a decade.