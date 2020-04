Wednesday, April 8, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says it was “just time” to move on from the New England Patriots and begin another chapter in his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The six-time Super Bowl champion spoke about a wide range of topics in a lengthy interview with radio talk-show host Howard Stern on Sirius XM. That includes his marriage, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and the decision to leave New England after a historic 20-year run.