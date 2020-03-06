Bradley Beal scores 35 points, Wizards beat Hawks 118-112

Friday, March 6, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 35 points and the Washington Wizards held off the Atlanta Hawks 118-112 on Friday night. Beal was 13 of 21 from the field, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range. The Wizards were 15 of 31 on 3s. Davis Bertans added 17 points, and Jerome Robinson had 14 for Washington.

The Wizards began the night 4 1/2 games behind Orlando for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Rookie Cam Reddish scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting for Atlanta. The Hawks scoring leader Trae Young sat out because of flu-like symptoms.