BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Brad Keselowski inherited his second win of the season when Chase Elliott and Joey Logano collided as they raced for the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Logano had cleared Elliott for the lead with three laps remaining but Elliott was stalking him while seeking his second win in three days.

They made contact in the fourth turn and drifted into the wall, allowing Keselowski to slide past for the win. Clint Bowyer gave Ford a 1-2 finish with his best performance in a year.