Bowden's big game lifts Kentucky to Belk Bowl win

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

Charlotte, NC--Lynn Bowden Jr. threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left and Kentucky rallied to beat Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl. Bowden, a converted wide receiver, did most of his damage on the ground before the game-winning TD pass. He ran for 223 yards on 34 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Trailing 30-24, Bowden drove his team 85 yards in 18 plays taking more than eight minutes off the clock before finding Ali in the end zone down the seam. The Wildcats added a final touchdown as time expired when Jordan Wright returned a failed lateral attempt by the Hokies 28 yards for a touchdown.