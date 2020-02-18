Bouwmeester back in St. Louis, 'on the road to recovery'

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim and says he is “on the road to recovery.” The 36-year-old collapsed during the first period of the Feb. 11 game after going into cardiac arrest.

He had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California. That's where he had been hospitalized until returning to St. Louis on Sunday. In a statement issued by the Blues, Bouwmeester thanked team trainers for both the Blues and Ducks, along with first responders and the medical staff at UCI Medical Center.