Both Augusta men and women bow out in Peach Belt Tournament openers

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Augusta, Ga--The Augusta men fell to Georgia College at home Wednesday night 85-75, while the Jaguar women went down on the road to North Georgia in the opening round of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.

In the men's game, Rafael Monteiro had 19 points and 10 rebounds while Tyshaun Crawford also recorded a double double, but it was not enough against the Bobcats.

The Jags hit just one three pointer, compared to 11 for Georgia College as that ended up being the difference

Augusta will now wait to the D2 selection show to see who they play in the first round of the NCAAs.

In the women's game, it was all West Georgia as they beat the Jaguars 82-47.

Augusta finishes the year 12 and 17 and were led by Asia Harrison's 11 points. This was the first appearance by the Jags in the PBC tournament in four seasons.

